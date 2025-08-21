Fans of the Florida Gators football program have been holding their breath for the better part of the last months in hopes of hearing positive news on the DJ Lagway front. Lagway injured his calf during a workout in July and has not yet fully returned to be a full participant in Gators practice in the weeks since, although he has made some strides in that direction.

On Thursday, the team got some good news about Lagway's recovery process.

“Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (is) making a ‘ton of progress' as opener approaches,” reported Keith Niebuhr of GatorsOnline.com on X, formerly Twitter.

It's a positive update for a Florida team that was recently ranked at number 15 in the nation in the first AP Poll of the season.

It's been a rough few years for the Florida football program since the team made the SEC Championship Game with Kyle Pitts and Kyle Trask leading the charge back in 2020. However, the team showed some life down the stretch of last season, potentially saving Billy Napier's job in the process and making it clear that DJ Lagway was “the guy” moving forward for Florida.

Lagway's unique combination of passing accuracy and mobility made him a dangerous weapon for the Gators, allowing them to upset both the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels down the stretch of last season.

Florida looked like it also may have been on its way to defeating the Georgia Bulldogs before Lagway unfortunately had to exit that game with an injury.

Overall, the Gators enter this season with the most optimism they've had in years, and Lagway's apparent positive injury recovery should only help in that department.

In any case, Florida is set to kick off its 2025 season at home against Long Island University on August 30 at 7:00 PM ET from The Swamp.