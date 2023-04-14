Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

From one great Michigan athlete to another. Michigan Football star Blake Corum, one of the best running backs in the nation, has landed an NIL deal with New York Yankees legend and MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, according to a tweet posted by the apparel company Greatness Wins.

Corum, who enjoyed a breakout season for Michigan football in 2022, posed with Jeter in a photo, sporting a Greatness Wins shirt to boot.

The apparel company, which features UnTUCKit founder Chris Riccobono, American Ballet Theatre Principal Dancer Misty Copeland and NHL Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky, produces athleticwear for the modern athlete, according to its website.

Corum, who also reacted to the news of the NIL deal on Twitter, had this to say, per Trevor Woods of SB Nation.

“After wearing the number 2 for my whole life because of Derek Jeter, it feels surreal to be working alongside him and the Greatness Wins team in this new chapter, as I head into my last season of college.”

The Michigan football star enjoyed a breakout season for the Wolverines in 2022, rushing for a career-best 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns, becoming the university’s first unanimous All-American running back since 1947.

He was also named the Big Ten Player of the Year.

Corum suffered a knee injury before his team’s win over Ohio State.

Unfortunately, the ailment, which ultimately required surgery, held him out of Michigan’s College Football Playoff loss vs. TCU.

Corum announced he would return to Michigan for the 2023 season back in January.

Now, he’ll be playing for Michigan football with the support of another Wolverines legend in Derek Jeter.