The New York Yankees suffered an embarrassing defeat by the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. The Yankees only saving grace was Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s hilarious move after his surprise pitching performance.

With New York trailing 11-1, Kiner-Falefa came into pitch for the Yankees. While he allowed a single to Jose Miranda, IKF otherwise pitched a clean inning. Coming off the mound, Kiner-Falefa had a hysterical gesture that at least gave Yankees fans a reason to smile.

IKF ASKING TO BE CHECKED FOR SUBSTANCES LMAO pic.twitter.com/76RRtOkZSc — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 14, 2023

Kiner-Falefa is obviously mocking the MLB’s crack down on sticky substances. Umpires are often seen checking pitchers between innings to make sure they aren’t using anything illegal. After his strong performance on the mound, IKF thought he deserved to be checked too. But even with his shutout performance, the umpires didn’t even bother checking.

While IKF’s funny gesture showed New York’s lighter side, their loss to the Twins was no laughing matter. They allowed nine runs in the first inning with Jhony Brito suffering a seven-run meltdown. The nine runs were the most the Twins have ever scored in an inning vs. the Yankees in team history. Furthermore, it tied the Yankees’ franchise record for most runs allowed in the first inning.

Bringing in Isiah Kiner-Falefa was the Yankees way of waving the white flag. Rather than waste a reliever, New York let one of their position players pitch. It may have come in a crushing defeat, but IKF was at least able to have some fun with it.

The Yankees will hope Kiner-Falefa can return to the field as their pitching staff takes a step forward in their next outing.