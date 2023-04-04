Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Five-star quarterback commit Jadyn Davis recently committed to play for the Michigan Wolverines. With his commitment complete, he is now trying to flip commits from the Ohio State Buckeyes, reports 247Sports’ Sam Webb. Point blank, Davis is “going after Buckeye commits.”

Michigan’s class of 2024 rose to the No. 3 ranked group after Davis announced his plans to come to Ann Arbor. Davis is the No. 2 ranked quarterback in his class and the top-rated football player in the state of North Carolina.

Davis is out of Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina, and had plenty of elite programs vying for his services before Michigan came out on top. Davis was also considering the Clemson Tigers, Ohio State, the Tennessee Volunteers, and his in-state school, the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

J.J. McCarthy is still in line to hold the starting quarterback position for Michigan, but Davis is now slated to be next in line. Coach Jim Harbaugh had made Davis a focal point of his recruiting desires, and is now thrilled to be bringing in the 2023 North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year.

Davis is fitting in smoothly in Michigan, as his intention to take recruits from Ohio State coincides with the mentality surrounding the rivalry. Michigan fans will love their new star quarterback even more given the fact he is already taking the feud with the Buckeyes personally.

Generally, beating Ohio State will always be a priority for Michigan faithful and players alike. With two straight victories over the Buckeyes, Davis comes to Ann Arbor as a key factor in whether or not the Wolverines maintain their recent dominance over the team down south.