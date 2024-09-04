ANN ARBOR, MI – The biggest game in college football this weekend will be taking place in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Michigan football team will be hosting Texas football, and college football fans have waiting for this one all offseason. The Wolverines are coming into the game ranked #10, and the Longhorns are ranked #3.

Two of the most storied programs in all of college football meeting up in the regular season for the first time. Big Ten vs. SEC. Two top-10 teams. The defending national champions vs. another College Football Playoff team from last year. Saturday is going to be fun, and Michigan football linebacker Ernest Hausmann is excited for it.

“We live for moments like these,” Ernest Hausmann said to the media on Tuesday night. “Having a top-10 opponent coming to our house, the Big House. We play our best in moments like these, so we're excited.”

Hausmann and the Michigan defense are going to need to have a big game if the Wolverines are going to come out on top in this one. The Texas offense is going to be tough to slow down.

ESPN's College GameDay and Fox Big Noon Kickoff will be in Ann Arbor

Michigan vs. Texas is the biggest game of the week by far, so there are a couple big pregame shows that will be live in Ann Arbor on Saturday. ESPN's College GameDay will be there, and so will Fox Big Noon Kickoff.

College GameDay will be taking place at Ferry Field, and Big Noon Kickoff will be at Pioneer High School, across the street from Michigan Stadium.

The Wolverines and Longhorns will kick off from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor at noon ET on Saturday. The game will be airing on Fox, and Texas is currently favored by 7.5 points. The line has moved quite a bit in favor of the Longhorns since week one concluded.