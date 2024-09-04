ANN ARBOR, MI – The Michigan football team is getting closer and closer to their huge matchup against #3 Texas as the Longhorns are coming to Ann Arbor on Saturday. Both teams are 1-0, and both teams are ranked in the top-10, but not a lot of people are giving the Wolverines a chance in this one after a sloppy week one win over Fresno State.

Michigan football struggled a bit on Saturday against Fresno State, and things will be much more difficult this weekend against Texas football. The Wolverines' strength is their defense, but that unit will be put to the test by this high-powered Longhorns offense.

“Biggest challenge is limiting their offense, you know, they got some good players,” Defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny said to the media on Tuesday. “Skill players, skill guys, just have to make sure they don't get that going, and stop the run game.”

Texas looked good in week one as they were firing on all cylinders in a 52-0 win over Colorado State. The Longhorns' offense is tough to stop, and Ernest Haussman knows that it is going to be a challenge as well.

“I think they do a really good job of presenting different motions, a lot of shifts,” Ernest Hausmann said. “I think they do a really good job of getting the ball to their skill players. Making sure they get the ball out really fast, making guys miss in the open field. They do a good job presenting different problems for defenses. We're going to make sure we take our preparation seriously this week like we do every week and make sure we're ready to go.”

Texas football is led by quarterback Quinn Ewers

Another major challenge for this Michigan football defense will be slowing down quarterback Quinn Ewers. He is one of the best, most experienced QBs in college football, and he is surrounded by talented weapons.

“He [Quinn Ewers] does a really good job of commanding the offense,” Hausmann said. “He doesn't make many mistakes at all. He does a good job making sure he gets the ball out to his athletes in open space and allowing them to make plays. He's a playmaker himself, but he does a really good job of controlling the offense.”

There's no doubt about it, the Wolverines are going to have their hands full this weekend. This is a matchup that you aren't going to want to miss.

The Wolverines and Longhorns will kick off from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor at noon ET on Saturday. The game will be airing on Fox, and Texas is currently favored by 7.5 points. ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox Big Noon Kickoff will be there for the huge matchup.