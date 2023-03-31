Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis announced his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines football program, the Athletic Michigan staff writer Austin Meek wrote in a Friday tweet.

“I’m a guy that’s going to walk in and help build this class at the school I pick and build it to the No. 1 recruiting class in the country,” he said.

Davis will headline a 2024 Michigan recruiting class that ranks third-best in the nation behind Georgia and LSU. The Wolverines gained commitments from six four-star recruits before Davis decided on Monday.

Jadyn Davis’s connection with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was the difference in his recruitment, according to 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong.

“Coach Harbaugh is a straight-forward man,” Davis said. “I love that man. I’d run through a brick wall for him. He’s someone I’m looking forward to playing under and being under his tutelage to develop my game.”

A five-star recruit out of Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina, Davis chose the Wolverines over offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Ohio State, among others, according to 247Sports. He is ranked as the 28th-best recruit in the nation, the fourth-highest-rated quarterback and the top-rated recruit in North Carolina.

Jadyn Davis racked up 3,425 passing yards and 43 passing touchdowns during his junior year at Providence Day. The Chargers earned a 12-1 overall record and a 4-1 record in conference play in 2022, defeating Charlotte Christian to win the NCISAA Division 1 State Championship in November.

Davis said NIL was not a factor in his decision, according to ESPN reporter Tom VanHaaren.

“My motto is, I can’t be bought,” said Davis. “I’ve turned it down even when I was approached and you can’t buy happiness, because that’s not the kind of guy I am. At the end of the day, I’m going to be happy based off the people that are in the building, not with any monetary value.”