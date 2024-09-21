The Michigan football team has a massive game this weekend as they will be hosting #11 USC. This will be the first ever Big Ten conference game for the Trojans as this is their first year in the Big Ten, and what better way to start things off than with a top-25 matchup against the defending national champions. This is a big game for both teams, but it’s especially important for the Wolverines as they can’t afford to suffer their second loss of the season.

In week two, the Michigan football team lost their first game of the season against Texas at home. The Longhorns came into the game as the favorite, and they ended up easily covering the spread as they cruised to a 31-12 win. That was a tough loss for the Wolverines, and it showed that this Michigan team took a step back after losing much of their coaching staff and starters from a year ago.

A big storyline surrounding this game is the Michigan quarterback situation. Davis Warren ended up winning the QB competition, but he didn’t look good in the first three games. Warren threw six interceptions in less than three full games, and he threw three last week against Arkansas State. Warren was benched, and Alex Orji came in as his replacement.

Alex Orji will be the starting QB for the Michigan football team on Saturday against USC. We know that he can make plays with his legs, but the big question is what will he be able to do in the passing game. If he can take care of the football and just be an okay passer, the Wolverines should be able to hang around in this game. If the Michigan offense gets too one-dimensional, then they might be in trouble.

This is a huge game, and Michigan can’t afford to fall to 2-2 overall on the year and 1-1 in conference play. Here are three predictions for the huge game:

Alex Orji will have a rushing touchdown

We know that Alex Orji can make plays with his legs, and that is the biggest thing that he brings to this offense. Orji might not make a lot of plays with his arm this week, but he is bound to break a couple big runs. The offense might have some trouble moving the ball this weekend as the unit has struggled so far this season, but Orji will be able to find the end zone with his legs.

Miller Moss will throw for over 250 yards

USC quarterback Miller Moss is going to have a nice day on Saturday. Coming into the season, we expected Michigan to have one of the best defenses in the country, and while it is definitely the strength of this football team, it hasn’t been as good as we originally thought it would be. It’s only been a few games and there is time for improvement, but Miller Moss should be able to make some plays this weekend.

USC will win 28-10

When the season started, the Michigan football team was favored by 10 points in this game. They are now 5.5-point underdogs. USC has looked better than expected so far this year, and the Wolverines have looked far worse. Michigan hasn’t played a clean game yet, so it’s silly to expect them to do so against a team like USC while breaking in a new QB. The Trojans will win this one easily, 28-10.

The Wolverines and Trojans will kick off from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor at 3:30 ET on Saturday. The game will be airing on CBS, and USC is currently favored by 5.5 points.