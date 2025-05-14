May 14, 2025 at 6:13 PM ET

North Carolina football reeled a massive addition via the college football transfer portal. Bill Belichick now gets an intriguing playmaking linebacker in Chapel Hill. One who comes with College Football Playoff experience from Boise State.

Andrew Simpson, one of the top linebackers remaining in the portal, committed to UNC. Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirmed Simpson's decision Wednesday while adding he was the second-best LB in the portal.

Belichick lands huge defensive help. Simpson tallied 150 total tackles throughout his career. He's also piled 36 stops behind the line of scrimmage.

Simpson brings a nose for the football too over to UNC. The LB forced six fumbles and intercepted three passes. He also broke up five passes.

North Carolina, Bill Belichick add Boise State talent to intriguing portal class

The Super Bowl winning head coach has endured a rather rough start to his college coaching journey. Belichick endured a widely controversial interview with CBS Sunday Morning. His 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson stirred controversy for her involvement.

Even former Belichick quarterback Cam Newton called out his former coach. Past Belichick defender Devin McCourty is another who voiced concern over his former head coach.

His efforts in the portal, however, have delivered intriguing results for Tar Heels fans. Simpson isn't the only stout LB addition either.

North Carolina and Belichick landed ex-Florida State LB Timir Hickman-Collins in the portal. Jonathan Agumadu of Oklahoma State is another addition to the linebacker room. Mikai Gbayor from Missouri jumps from the Southeastern Conference to UNC. Khmori House is one more newcomer LB — coming via Washington.

Belichick and UNC put together the Atlantic Coast Conference's third-best portal class for 2025, per 247Sports. But the Heels now rank No. 9 nationally among top portal class commits.

The Tar Heels bolstered their offense too via transfers. The nation's No. 2 tight end Shamar Easter joined UNC on May 7. Now UNC adds a talent who participated in the 12-team playoffs.