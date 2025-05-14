Southern University is landing another player from an in-conference rival, as the Jaguars have secured a commitment from former Jackson State quarterback Cam'Rom McCoy. McCoy, who announced his commitment on his X account, looks to bring further success to a Southern University team that won the SWAC West and made the SWAC Championship in Terrence Graves' first full year as head coach.

McCoy is a phenomenal athletic talent, excelling as a two-sport athlete as both a football player and a baseball player. Before transferring to Jackson State, he was a student-athlete at Eastern Michigan University, where he played both sports.

Before joining Jackson State, McCoy played both football and baseball at Eastern Michigan. In 2023, he participated in three football games, including an impressive showing in the FBS Bowl Game against South Alabama in the LendingTree Bowl. During that game, he completed 12 of 27 passes for 73 yards and added 73 rushing yards with a touchdown.

On the baseball field, McCoy displayed the arm strength he developed as a quarterback, pitching in four games with an impressive 2.70 ERA. His fastball hits 97 mph, and he notched strikeouts against Bowling Green and Kent State. He ultimately entered the transfer portal and joined Jackson State for their historic Celebration Bowl-winning season in 2024. However, he didn't see much playing time.

McCoy has shown clear quarterback skills that could aid him in securing a prominent place on the Jaguars' roster. It also seems like a perfect response for Southern after losing a quarterback to another in-conference rival. Former Southern quarterback Czavian “Zae” Teasett announced his commitment to Grambling State University in January. As a freshman, Teasett had an impressive season, playing in 10 games for Southern. He completed 71 of 129 passes for 941 yards, throwing six touchdowns with just two interceptions. On the ground, he added 217 yards and one touchdown from 39 rushing attempts.

With Teasett headed to Southern's Bayou Classic rival, perhaps McCoy could prove to be a suitable replacement for Jaguars starting quarterback Noah Bodden, who entered the transfer portal after the season ended. In his career, Bodden completed 163 of 350 passes for 2,153 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions across 20 appearances.