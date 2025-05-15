Ohio State football earned promising news out of a five-star commitment Wednesday. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes learned this blue chip prospect is shutting the door on other suitors.

Blaine Bradford told Ohio State recruiting insider Marc Givler that he's fully on board with OSU. The safety is expressing no desire to visit any other campuses for his college football recruiting period.

“I'm a man of my word,” Bradford began. “At the end of the day, other people can try. I don’t mind telling people about it, I don’t mind explaining myself, but I’m a man of my word and I plan on sticking to it.”

Braford's commitment was described as a “major heist” from the national champs. Ohio State plucked him out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana — right from the backyard of LSU.

Day and OSU are producing stellar recruiting results. The Buckeyes edged Michigan and Notre Dame for four-star Jordan Thomas. Ohio State also landed Kayden Dixon-Wyatt over Oregon and Alabama.

5-star explains loyalty to Ohio State following commitment

Bradford rises as a massive coup for OSU. He's navigating in an era where prospects can commit to a university. But still have the option to take other visits. Those prospects confuse Bradford, though.

“I’ve seen it a lot, but I’ve never really understood why people committed and still took visits,” Bradford explained. “I feel like if you commit, you’re committing for a reason and you’re committing because you’re really selling yourself to that school. I feel like it would just be disrespectful for me to go out there and take other visits.”

The last sentence explains his loyalty to Ohio State. Bradford is completely on board with the Buckeyes. Ohio State gains the nation's No. 3 overall safety by 247Sports.

The Buckeyes sit at No. 3 overall in the 2026 recruiting rankings. Bradford is one of two five-star commits. Wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. is the other, who also shut down his own potential visits to remain with OSU.