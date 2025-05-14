Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders is one of the most popular names in the football world. He has been the head coach of the Buffaloes for two seasons now, and the program's popularity has skyrocketed since. Colorado hasn't had a ton of success on the football field, but everyone is talking about Sanders. Now, he has his own documentary series, Prime Time, coming to Netflix.

“Sanders’ blueprint for athletic reinvention is the story behind an upcoming Netflix sports series about the life of the legendary athlete,” Netflix said in a release on Wednesday. “PRIME TIME will provide an in-depth look at one of pro sports’ most electrifying and polarizing figures, exploring his evolution from a two-sport pro phenom to a culture-defining coach and media personality. For the first time, Sanders opens up about deeply personal aspects of his life, including his relationship with his biological father, surviving an attempted suicide, and near-death health scares.”

Deion Sanders made a video announcing the news, and he shared that the documentary series will be released in 2026.

“Guess what? I heard a rumor,” Sanders said in the video. “I ain't one for rumors, but I heard a rumor that Prime Time is going prime time on Netflix in 2026. Now give me my theme music!”

Sanders has been through a lot during his playing and coaching career. The football side of things packs enough for a documentary series, but he has been through an extreme health journey as well. The entire story will be told.

“It means so much to finally be able to tell my unfiltered story, my TRUTH,” Sanders said. “I was PRIME TIME, then I dropped the TIME and went by PRIME, and now I’m in the third quarter of my life and they call me COACH PRIME. Y’all knew a part of me each step of the way, but you never knew DEION … and I’m excited to share that with you all — the highs and lows, the truths and tragedies, and everything in between. They can’t stop or contain what God has purposed.”

Last season, Deion Sanders led the Colorado football team to a 9-4 overall record. After finishing in last place in the Pac-12 the year prior, that was a big step in the right direction. Year three will be a big one for the Buffaloes after losing Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to the NFL. Like always, all eyes will be on Prime.