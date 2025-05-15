Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team picked up a nice commitment on Wednesday as three-star tight end Gavin Mueller announced that he will play for the Buffaloes. Colorado is off to a slow start in the 2026 class, so this commitment was needed. The Buffaloes are hoping that this will give them some momentum on the recruiting trail as the crucial summer months approach.

“BREAKING: Class of 2026 TE Gavin Mueller has Committed to Colorado, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’6 250 TE from South Elgin, IL chose the Buffaloes over LSU, Notre Dame, & Wisconsin.”

Gavin Mueller had a short message upon his commitment:

“Thank you God,” he said. “Sko Buffs.”

Mueller is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #841 player in the 2026 class, the #42 TE and the #18 player in the state of Illinois. Mueller currently attends South Elgin High School in Wheaton, IL. He did receive an offer from Illinois, but he chose the Colorado football team.

“Estimated to hover around 6-foot-5, 255 pounds with an 82-inch wingspan and above-the-rim athleticism that translates from the court to the field,” Mueller's scouting report reads. “Played his first season of high school football as a junior, working at WR/TE and defensive end for Wheaton (Ill.) St. Francis. Profiles as an in-line Y tight end at the next level who can use his physicality at the LOS to create running lanes and his frame to box out defenders at the first two levels.”

Mueller is only a three-star, but don't let that fool you. He has a lot of potential to be a key player for the Colorado football team down the road.

“Has shown the ability to make plays at the catch point and excels at tracking the football in crowded conditions,” the scouting report continues. “Played through a shoulder injury and underwent surgery following his first season of football, should be viewed as a high-upside attached tight end who could blossom into a key piece for a College Football Playoff contender.”

Deion Sanders and Colorado had just one commitment in their 2026 recruiting class before Mueller announced his decision. With two commitments, the class is ranked 88th in the country. The Buffaloes certainly have work to do to get to where they want to be, but there is a ton of time left before this cycle ends. The summer months will be crucial as that is when most official visits will go down, and that is when a lot of commitments will be announced as well.