Bret Bielema guided Illinois football to its first 10-win campaign in 23 years last season, and the program is rewarding him in a big way. The veteran head coach has agreed to a six-year contract extension with an annual salary that starts at $7.7 million, per On3 Sports.

The Fighting Illini have weathered plenty of ups and downs during Bielema's first four years in Champaign, but the team experienced nine straight losing seasons before he arrived. While he was unable to end that miserable streak in 2021, the tides started to turn. Illinois earned eight victories in 2022 and then claimed its first bowl game win in over a decade in 2024, edging out the talented and tenacious South Carolina Gamecocks in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve.

The university is pleased by the considerable growth the football squad has enjoyed, especially in an expanded Big Ten Conference, and it is going to great lengths to lock in the face of this resurgence. Although not all the details are clear, this lucrative extension could make Bielema one of the 20 highest-paid coaches in the country.

Bret Bielema has made a huge comeback with Illinois football

It has taken the man some time to revive his standing in the college football landscape, but he clearly has Illinois' firm support at the moment. Bret Bielema posted a 68-24 record with the Wisconsin Badgers from 2006-12, establishing himself as a coveted head coaching candidate. He did not fare too well on Arkansas, though, going 29-34 in his five-year run with the Razorbacks. After spending a few seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots and New York Giants, the 2006 Big Ten Coach of the Year returned to his roots.

The Illinois native is now tasked with taking the Fighting Illini to the next level. The climb to the top of the league remains extremely steep, with reigning national champion Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State, among others, clearly in the way. But the 12-team College Football Playoff offers new opportunities for this program.

In order to reach that peak, Bret Bielema and his guys must do something that has escaped the Fighting Illini in recent history: sustain success. This hefty contract extension will not make that mission any easier to complete, but it will allow both the HC and Illinois football to fully focus on the task at hand.