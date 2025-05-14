Notre Dame football is bolstering the backfield via the college football recruiting trail. ND added a second four-star following Jaivan Osborne committing to the Fighting Irish. Only this time Notre Dame beats out Alabama and Florida for the latest talent.

The national title game runner-up received a verbal commitment from Jonaz Walton Wednesday. Hayes Fawcett of On3 revealed the two Southeastern Conference powers were in the final mix. Stanford out of the Atlantic Coast Conference also landed in the running before Notre Dame won over Walton.

Walton's arrival hands head coach Marcus Freeman his second high-profile 2026 back. Freeman adds to a backfield already led by star Jeremiyah Love.

Except ND is building for the future of the backfield. Walton and Osborne brings potential of a thunder/lightning combination. Osborne turned down Michigan to join Notre Dame. Now he has a future backfield mate.

Notre Dame offered 4-star before Alabama, Florida entered picture

The Carrollton, Georgia native Walton is a longtime target of the Irish. Eric Thomas of Irish Illustrated on 247Sports revealed ND offered Walton on Dec. 12, 2023. Except Walton's offer came from a now former assistant: Deland McCullough, now with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Notre Dame was a fixture around this recruitment from that point on,” Thomas said. “Things took a significant step forward when Walton visited South Bend for Junior Day back on January 25, spending the majority of his time on campus with McCullough.”

McCullough eventually accepted the offer to join the Pete Carroll-led coaching staff in Sin City. Notre Dame, however, never stopped pursuing Walton. Even amid the aggressive push from Alabama, Florida and Stanford.

“Even though coach McCullough had left, coach [Ja'Jaun] Seider brought me back up there,” Walton told Brett Greenberg of Bama247. “Their tradition as well, that's a pretty prestigious school. You can kind of just feel it when you walk on campus. It's a little different than anywhere else.”

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound RB brings an all-purpose back element to South Bend. He's even a dump off and screen pass option in the air attack. The Central High of Carrollton star already has surpassed 1,000-yards rushing in every season. Including his freshman campaign on varsity. He's also scored 56 career touchdowns.