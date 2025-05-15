As Golden State Warriors fans react to a 4-1 second-round exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves, their veteran forward Draymond Green delivered a defiant message for those questioning the future of his team's aging core. In a 121-110 win, the Timberwolves won Game 5, as the Stephen Curry-less Warriors never won a game after the 11-time All-Star suffered a hamstring injury in the series opener.

After Wednesday's loss, Green addressed the Warriors' aging core during his postgame media availability, per 95.7 The Game.

“They pointed that out last year. And the year before, too. One thing I can assure them is every year we will get older just like every year,” Green said. “But I don’t worry about that one bit. I feel like I’m still improving. I feel like Steph is still improving. I feel like Jimmy’s still improving. As long as you're improving in this league, it'll treat you well. It's when you stop improving that the bottom falls out. And I still think, personally, I have a lot of room for growth.”

Warriors' Draymond Green finished with 10 points, six rebounds, and six assists against the Timberwolves. Brandin Podziemski's 28 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals led the Warriors. Jonathan Kuminga provided 26 points off the bench, and Butler added 17 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

Stephen Curry's ‘ultimate gut-punch' after Warriors loss

Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry spoke briefly after losing Game 5 to the Timberwolves. Given the fact that the Warriors' only win in the series came in Game 1 when Curry suffered his hamstring injury, it's easy for the four-time champion to believe things would have been different had he been healthy.

For Curry, this is a silver lining that should give confidence in the Warriors' short-term goals between now and 2025-26, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II.

“The only solace you can really take was that we had a chance,” Curry said. “It’s kind of the ultimate gut-punch because of that. Makes it worse. You just don’t want to go out like that.”

Green and Curry turned 35 and 37 in March, and Jimmy Butler will turn 36 in September. It'll be fascinating to see which direction the Warriors take in the offseason. Had Curry remained healthy throughout the series, would there have been a different outcome in the Western Conference semifinals? It's a hypothetical question that is difficult to answer.

All eyes will be on the Warriors to see if they make any significant changes over the summer.