Texas football edged out two Southeastern Conference rivals on the college football recruiting trail Wednesday. Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns snatched an elite 2026 weapon courted by Florida and Texas A&M.

The Longhorns received a verbal commitment from Jermaine Bishop Jr, Hayes Fawcett of On3 revealed. The Willis, Texas two-way talent told Fawcett “I’ve been doing it since 3, why would I stop now?” with the Longhorns “Hook ‘Em” sign ending the message.

Fawcett adds USC was one more in the final mix for the wide receiver/cornerback. USC sustained a huge recruiting blow already Wednesday, losing five-star Xavier Griffin.

“Coach Sark,” meanwhile, adds a new explosive weapon to work with for the '26 class. And one who can bolster the WR corps once Bishop signs the letter of intent come December.

How Texas stacks up recruiting wise to Texas A&M, Florida

Is UT getting its own Travis Hunter? The Hunter comparisons sprout considering the damage Bishop does on offense and defense.

However, Gabe Brooks of 247Sports called Bishop a “three-phase player” while comparing him to Jordan Addison in his prospect evaluation.

“One of the best pure football players in the country, reflected by absurd production on both sides of the ball across multiple Texas 6A varsity seasons,” Brooks began. “Dynamic three-phase playmaker who lacks ideal measurables and frame specs, but possesses wiry tendon strength shown in ball skills, run-after-catch strength, and surprising striking power for such a lean cover man.”

Texas has delivered stout recruiting results in the past five days. Sarkisian and the Longhorns landed CB Hayward Howard Jr. back on May 10. They even landed a potential Arch Manning backup in the college football transfer portal. Matthew Caldwell of Troy joined Texas on May 4.

Is Texas producing more stellar recruiting results compared to SEC rivals Florida and Texas A&M? The Aggies are still well ahead of Texas, ranking sixth nationally per 247Sports. Florida, however, has delivered quieter recruiting results with its 84th overall ranking. The Longhorns sit at No. 30 nationally for the 2026 class.