The Michigan football team landed a couple of commitments in the end of April, and another one could be coming soon. Defensive line target Brian Harris has set a commitment date, and he will choose between the Wolverines, Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and South Carolina.

“It's May 23, right after my spring game,” Brian Harris said, according to an article from Rivals. “I really want to commit, get it out of the way and have my future set for me so I can focus on the season. I feel like I'm getting close to a couple of schools because of the constant communication.”

If the Michigan football team wants to land a commitment from Harris, they will need to match his style.

“I've looked at how people coach and if it matches my playing style and the way I like to be coached,” Harris said. “I like to be coached hard and aggressive. Also to see how the coaches and players react to each other as well as the players bonding. I try to talk to the players themselves. Coaches are going to give you the good and glory about the school but the players will give you the nitty gritty, even the bad, they'll give you everything.”

Michigan defensive line coach Lou Esposito has been talking to Harris a lot, and it sounds like the two of them are forming a strong relationship.

“Michigan has showed a lot of love, from the defensive line coach, Coach Espo (Lou Esposito),” he continued. “They have a very long history of defensive linemen…they may even be known as DLU. Also the head coach (Sherrone Moore) shows a lot of love to me.”

We don't have to wait much longer to see where Brian Harris will go. He is only a three-star recruit, but this would still be a big get for the Michigan football team.