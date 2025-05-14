JJ McCarthy and Jim Harbaugh are both in the NFL now, but just a couple of years ago, they were together at Michigan. McCarthy was Harbaugh's prized quarterback, and the two of them helped the Michigan football team capture its first national championship since 1997. Now, McCarthy is expected to be the starting QB for the Minnesota Vikings, and Harbaugh is the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. This season, they will be facing off against each other.

“Sources: Jim Harbaugh and JJ McCarthy will face off as NFL opponents for the first time in Week 8 on Thursday Night Football, when the #Vikings travel to Los Angeles to take on the #Chargers,” Jordan Schulz said in a post

JJ McCarthy spent three years with the Michigan football program, and those three years were the best of the Jim Harbaugh era. Harbaugh immediately had success with the Wolverines when he became the head coach ahead of the 2015 season, but he had trouble getting over the Ohio State/Big Ten championship hump. In the three seasons with McCarthy, Michigan went 3-0 agaisnt the Buckeyes and won three Big Ten titles.

Michigan went down in the College Football Playoff during the first two year's of McCarthy's Michigan career, but he went out on top. In 2023, the Wolverines pulled off a 15-0 season and won the national championship. In their final six games, the Wolverines rattled off wins against #9 Penn State, #2 Ohio State, #18 Iowa, #4 Alabama and #2 Washington. It was an impressive run.

JJ McCarthy and Jim Harbaugh are both Michigan football legends, and this Week 8 matchup that pits them against each other is one that all Wolverines fans will have circled.

Jim Harbaugh talks matchup with JJ McCarthy

We now have a date for this matchup between JJ McCarthy and Jim Harbaugh, but it has been known for a while that the Vikings and Chargers are going to play. Harbaugh recently talked about the matchup and what it will be like to go up against his former QB.

“A beloved son, JJ,” Harbaugh said during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. “That’s one, yeah, it’ll be nostalgic now, but I know once we gotta … I’m just envisioning playing. He’s a tremendous competitor. It’s great. You get a little nostalgic about it, and just so happy for each and every one of the guys. And now you’re talking about long and trusting friendships.”

McCarthy was injured for all of last season, so Vikings fans still don't know what they will get from their young QB. Harbaugh thinks they are going to like him.

“Vikings fans are going to be really happy, as well, with JJ McCarthy,” Harbaugh added.

Michigan football fans all love JJ McCarthy, that's for sure. They love Jim Harbaugh as well, and the Wolverine faithful will be watching when these two go head-to-head.