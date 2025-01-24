The Michigan football team has one of the best 2025 recruiting classes in the country, and while the vast majority of players in the class are already committed, there are still a couple of targets out there for the Wolverines. There are some players in the 2025 class that have already enrolled at Michigan, so these players that are still deciding what school they will attend don’t have a lot of time to make a decision.

Michigan currently has the ninth best recruiting class in the country, according to 247 Sports. The Wolverines have landed 23 commits as they currently have two five-stars, 14 four-stars and six three-stars. The class is led by quarterback Bryce Underwood, who is the #1 overall recruit in the 2025 class.

This Michigan football recruiting class is loaded with talent, and there are still a couple more highly-rated players that the Wolverines are hoping to sign. Here are the two main targets left that Michigan is hoping to get:

Five-star OT Ty Haywood

The biggest fish left in the 2025 sea is offensive tackle Ty Haywood. Haywood originally committed to Alabama, but Michigan came on strong before national signing day, and Haywood did not sign with the Crimson Tide. He recently decommitted from Alabama, and it seems like the Wolverines have a good shot at landing him.

Ty Haywood is a five-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #18 player in the 2025 class, the #4 OT and the #6 player in the state of Texas. He currently attends Ryan High School in Denton, Texas.

“Imposing offensive tackle with impressive length relative to height,” Haywood's scouting report reads. “Long-armed with a huge reach. Gradually improved quickness off the ball throughout junior year and performed well on the elite camp circuit prior to senior season to ascend a loaded 2025 OT board. Owner of an outstanding multi-sport profile that includes elite throws data in the form of double-digit 50-foot-plus shot put reps in Spring 2024, including a 58-6 personal record. Promising athletic testing ledger, particularly in lateral suddenness. Still developing consistent hand placement and technique, but if he gets his hands inside you, you are done.”

In terms of things to improve, it seems like Haywood should be focusing on balance and footwork, which go hand in hand.

“Early senior season revealed some inconsistencies in leverage and footwork activity when engaged, but has put plenty of encouraging reps on tape during high school career,” The scouting report continues. “Balance and body control come and go. Sudden power can get him on his heels, but strong enough to recover and anchor in most cases. Possesses the physical traits and athleticism — functional and verified — to play on the outside on either end of the O-line, but might project best to a right tackle role. Certainly could provide roster depth/value at guard as well. Overall, worked his way into the top group of a strong 2025 OL class with the potential to become a high-level college protector with eventual early-round developmental upside.”

Haywood is the top uncommitted recruit right now, and if the Michigan football team can land him, their 2025 class could jump up a couple spots in the national rankings.

Four-star EDGE Zahir Mathis

Zahir Mathis is another big target that is still out there in the 2025 class. Mathis is another player that was originally committed elsewhere as he was an Ohio State pledge, but he decided to reopen his recruitment back in November. Now, Michigan is on the prowl.

Mathis is a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #73 player in the 2025 recruiting class, the #6 EDGE and the #2 player in the state of Pennsylvania. Mathis currently attends Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“2023: Finished junior season with 52 tackles, 3 sacks and a FF,” Mathis’ scouting report reads. “2022: Key player for an Imhotep Charter squad that went 10-3 and made the PIAA 5A state championship. Worked primarily as a DE in a 4-3 front. Totaled a sack and 2 PBU in the semifinals against Upper Dublin.”

Zahir Mathis is another player that can give this Michigan football recruiting class another nice boost. If Michigan can land both Mathis and Haywood, they might have a chance to finish with the sixth best class in the country.

A look at the 2025 recruiting class

There are still a few players out there in the 2025 recruiting class that need to make a decision, but for the most part, this cycle is wrapped up. There aren’t going to be any major shifts in the national rankings, and we have a pretty good idea of how those final national rankings will look. Let’s take a quick peek at the schools with the best recruiting classes in the country.

Finishing with a top-10 recruiting class is not easy. The schools that are currently ranked inside the top-10 for the 2025 cycle are, in order: Texas, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon, Auburn, Texas A&M, LSU, Michigan, Florida. Notice a trend? Every team inside of the top-10 is either an SEC school or a Big Ten school. These two conferences are certainly pulling ahead of the other two power conferences as the highest-ranked class from either of them is Miami at #14.

There is a chance that something happens and #11 jumps #10 or something along those lines, but there won’t be a ton of changes and those 10 schools have elite classes.

The teams with the most five-stars this year are Alabama and Texas, as these two SEC powers both signed three of them. These schools are going to be loaded with talent for a while.

The team that signed the top overall recruit in the class is Michigan. Quarterback Bryce Underwood is from the state of Michigan, and he ended up committing to the Wolverines after being committed to LSU for a long time. He ended up flipping back in November.

There is a lot of talent in the 2025 recruiting class, and it will be interesting to see where these final uncommitted players decide to go.