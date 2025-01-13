The Alabama football team lost a commitment from five-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood on Monday. This isn't surprising to see as Haywood decided not to sign with the Crimson Tide on early signing day back in December, and he was giving other schools attention. Now, Haywood has officially decommitted from Alabama, and as a member of the 2025 recruiting class, he will have to make a decision soon regarding his new school.

“Five-star OT Ty Haywood (No. 18 ESPN 300) has decommitted from Alabama, a source tells ESPN,” Eli Lederman said in a post.

Right now, it is looking like Michigan, Florida State and Texas Tech are the teams to watch for the former Alabama football commit.

“This had been expected since Haywood chose not to sign with Alabama in December,” Lederman continued. “Michigan, Texas Tech and Florida State are all in the mix for ESPN’s No. 5 OT.”

Ty Haywood is a five-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #20 player in the 2025 class, the #4 OT and the #6 player in the state of Texas. Haywood currently attends Ryan High School in Denton, Texas. Haywood committed to Alabama back in July, but he is now looking for a new school. As a top 2025 prospect, he could be an immediate impact player.

“Imposing offensive tackle with impressive length relative to height,” 247 Sports' Gabe Brooks said in his scouting report for Haywood. “Long-armed with a huge reach. Gradually improved quickness off the ball throughout junior year and performed well on the elite camp circuit prior to senior season to ascend a loaded 2025 OT board. Owner of an outstanding multi-sport profile that includes elite throws data in the form of double-digit 50-foot-plus shot put reps in Spring 2024, including a 58-6 personal record. Promising athletic testing ledger, particularly in lateral suddenness. Still developing consistent hand placement and technique, but if he gets his hands inside you, you are done.”

Haywood obviously still has parts of his game to improve, but he is expected to be a talented player in college and at the next level as well.

“Early senior season revealed some inconsistencies in leverage and footwork activity when engaged, but has put plenty of encouraging reps on tape during high school career,” Brooks continued. “Balance and body control come and go. Sudden power can get him on his heels, but strong enough to recover and anchor in most cases. Possesses the physical traits and athleticism — functional and verified — to play on the outside on either end of the O-line, but might project best to a right tackle role. Certainly could provide roster depth/value at guard as well. Overall, worked his way into the top group of a strong 2025 OL class with the potential to become a high-level college protector with eventual early-round developmental upside.”

The Michigan football team was getting a lot of buzz surrounding Haywood back around national signing day when Haywood said that he wasn't going to sign with Alabama. The Wolverines have two of the last four Joe Moore Awards, which is given to the best offensive line in the country. The Wolverines would be a good fit for Haywood, but they do have some stiff competition.