By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Ahead of the Michigan Wolverines Fiesta Bowl matchup against TCU, it appears that the defense will be getting back a familiar face. Star edge rusher Mike Morris looks ready to return in the first round of the College Football Playoffs.

Mike Morris has been elite for the Michigan defense this season. In just 10 games, he recorded 21 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 7.5 total sacks. Even while missing time, he is currently Michigan’s sack leader on the season.

Now, as Michigan prepares to take on TCU, Mike Morris seems ready to make his presence felt.

Via Aaron McMann and Ryan Zuke of mlive.com.

“Edge rusher Mike Morris was back in uniform and didn’t appear limited in the portion open to the media. The team’s sacks leader this season missed the Illinois game because of a lower-body injury, tried to play through it against Ohio State and sat out the Big Ten title game.”

A lower-body injury limited Morris near the end of the season. He missed Michigan’s matchup against Illinois, and after attempting to come back against Ohio State, was unable to do so. This led to him also missing the Big Ten title game against Purdue. But now with the playoffs on the horizon, the star edge rusher has finally made his long-awaited return.

Mike Morris will rejoin a Michigan defense full of talent. This unit has gotten after the quarterback with ease this season. While Morris is the team’s sack leader, they have had 10 other players record at least two sacks on the season.

This pass rush, with Morris back on the field, will give TCU problems all game. His return could prove to be huge as Michigan looks to earn a spot in the National Championship.