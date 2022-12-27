By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

JJ McCarthy was watching from the sidelines as his Michigan Wolverines had their 2021 season end in crushing fashion in a 34-11 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal. McCarthy, a 5-star recruit, was backing up then-starter Cade McNamara, who had led Michigan football to a win over Ohio State and a Big Ten title.

But the season ended at the hands of the eventual champions, leaving the Wolverines with a “deep pit of regret.”

The script has played out similarly in 2022, as McCarthy, who wrested away the starting job after a McNamara injury, has led Michigan football to a win over the Buckeyes and a College Football Playoff berth.

Only this time, McCarthy and company are entering this year’s College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU with a newfound purpose, as the Michigan football quarterback explained, via Paolo Uggetti of ESPN.

“It was shared suffering for sure,” McCarthy said Tuesday, speaking ahead of Michigan’s semifinal matchup against TCU. “It jump-started the whole offseason. We hit it really hard right away … we’re still riding that now.”

While last year’s Michigan football team was no slouch, there’s something to be said about the battle scars this year’s team still wears from last year’s defeat to Georgia.

And they haven’t beaten around the bush either, as JJ McCarthy made sure to note that the Bulldogs have provided them with plenty of fuel, saying so after Michigan secured a College Football Playoff berth.

If they get past TCU, Michigan may just get the chance to avenge last year’s loss to Georgia.