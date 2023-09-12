The Michigan State football program is all set to move on from Mel Tucker after he was suspended due to sexual misconduct allegations. The final verdict will take time, but for now, Harlon Barnett is the interim head coach for the Spartans. Tucker has insisted the claims are false, but if so, he likely won't be back at Michigan State or college football at all.

Barnett spoke to reporters and admitted it's a tough situation to step into, per Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I want to be the head coach at Michigan State. But not in this way. ”

This certainly isn't how Barnett envisioned becoming the Spartans head coach, and he also revealed that he hasn't spoken to Tucker since everything unfolded. Barnett was at Michigan State from 2007 until 2017 before going to Florida State for two years and then coming back to the Spartans in 2020.

Still, Barnett is “thankful” for this opportunity:

“I am looking forward to this opportunity and coming week to … show what I've got.”

The Michigan State football team also brought in Mark Dantonio, the former Spartans head coach, as an associate head coach, and he and Barnett worked together previously. It's a difficult situation for all parties to be involved with, and the details regarding Tucker's allegations are certainly troubling as his future remains murky, at best.

The first game for Harlon Barnett will be at home against the Washington Huskies, who are ranked in the top 10 and are considered one of the favorites in the dangerous Pac-12 Conference.