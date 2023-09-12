The Mel Tucker controversy in the Michigan State football program has taken a new turn. Brenda Tracy has claimed a lot of alleged actions that the football coach did. But, there seems to be a lot of pushback coming from Tucker's side.

Mel Tucker has finally addressed and tried to dispel some claims made by Brenda Tracy. He immediately released the statement after he was suspended from coaching the Michigan State football squad without pay. Tucker's statements aimed to clarify the situation with his side of the story, via Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

“While I am saddened by Ms. Tracy's disclosure of the sensitive nature of this call, let me be perfectly clear — it was an entirely mutual, private event between two adults living at opposite ends of the country,” the statement read.

He also went into further detail regarding the events that happened prior to the alleged harassment, “She initiated the discussion that night, sent me a provocative picture of the two of us together, suggested what she may look like without clothes, and never once during the 36 minutes did she object in any manner, much less hang up the phone.”

Suspended Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has released this statement through his lawyer: pic.twitter.com/ZuuAfzwoLS — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 11, 2023

Notably, Tracy and Tucker worked together to campaign against sexual misconduct. Things took a wrong turn when the Michigan football coach started asking for dates and sending gifts. Moreover, the statement claims that the school did not have an objective investigation regarding his suspension. Only legality can finalize these contrasting statements. Justice should definitely be upheld for the victim.