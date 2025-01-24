No. 24 Michigan women's basketball secured its first ranked win of the season Wednesday night, defeating No. 23 Minnesota 70-65 on the road, powered by a stellar performance from its freshman trio of Syla Swords, Olivia Olson and Mila Holloway. The Wolverines overcame an 11-point halftime deficit with a balanced offensive attack and stifling defense in the second half.

Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico praised her young stars after the game.

“I hope the country had a chance to watch our three freshmen tonight. They were really, really special” Arico said, as reported by Alina Levine of Michigan Daily.

Swords led the charge with a game-high 23 points, including eight in the fourth quarter. Olson, returning to her home state of Minnesota, added 19 points, while Holloway chipped in 12. Together, the freshmen combined for 54 of Michigan’s 70 points.

The game started with Michigan taking an early lead, but Minnesota surged ahead in the second quarter, fueled by Amaya Battle's 25 points and Annika Stewart’s efficient shooting off the bench. The Golden Gophers closed the first half on a 9-0 run, holding Michigan scoreless for the final minutes to build a 37-33 lead at halftime.

The Wolverines responded in the third quarter with a scoring burst from Holloway and Olson, reclaiming the lead behind consecutive 3-pointers and mid-range jumpers. Michigan’s defense also tightened, holding Minnesota to just four field goals in the fourth quarter and limiting second-chance opportunities.

The Wolverines sealed the win in the final minutes as Swords hit clutch shots and Olson opened the fourth quarter with a jumper to regain the lead. Michigan outscored Minnesota 17-11 in the fourth quarter to hand the Golden Gophers their first home loss of the season, per The Associated Press.

With the win, Michigan women's basketball improved to 14-4 overall and 5-3 in the Big Ten, extending its winning streak to four games. The Wolverines return to action Saturday in a rivalry matchup against No. 21 Michigan State, while Minnesota will look to bounce back Sunday against Wisconsin.