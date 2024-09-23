The Grambling State Tigers defeated the Jackson State Tigers this past weekend in a highly anticipated matchup.

Head Coach Mickey Joseph spoke about his team's preparation and execution after the game, sharing his thoughts in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I knew they had a good week in practice; I knew they battled against Texas A&M-Commerce,” Joseph said. “Our antennas were up for them. We knew coming in we had to defend our home turf.”

Grambling State defended well, posting a final score of 40-20 against Jackson State. Although the Tigers racked up just 271 total yards compared to Jackson State's 438, they outplayed their opponents in the second half, scoring two unanswered touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters before sealing the game with two back-to-back field goals in the final five minutes.

Redshirt-senior quarterback Myles Crawley threw for 167 yards and one touchdown, while Ke'Travion “Bull” Hargrove led the rushing attack, gaining 81 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 12 carries. As a team, Grambling rushed for 104 yards.

Jackson State quarterbacks Jacobian Morgan and Cam’Ron McCoy combined for 279 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The offense totaled 190 rushing yards, with only freshman running back Travis Terrell Jr. finding the end zone.

In the SWAC coaches conference, defensive coordinator Jason Rollins discussed the defensive performance and expectations for the upcoming matchup against Prairie View A&M.

“Truthfully, we kept it simple; we let our guys play fast and play with confidence,” he said. “It’s a big game on a big stage. Anytime you’re playing for a trophy, it means a lot. But not only that, it’s a conference game and our conference opener on the road.”

“They’re big and physical up front,” he added. “We’re going to have to be on our p’s and q’s, be gap-sound, keep our eyes in the right place, and play a solid football game against these guys.”

The game against the Prairie View A&M Panthers is scheduled for 6 p.m. this Saturday in the State Fair Classic in Dallas, Texas. Both teams will look for their first SWAC win of the season.

GSU won last year's contest with a score of 35-20,the Panthers have won eight of the last 14 meetings between the two.