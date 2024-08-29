Jackson State University (JSU) head coach T.C. Taylor announced Monday in a press conference that Jacobian Morgan will start in Thursday's matchup against UL Monroe. The news was first reported by Michael Chavez, a sports reporter for the Mississippi Clarion Ledger. Taylor highlighted Morgan's improvements, stating, “Leadership, developing as a leader. He played some football before coming here, but he's really starting to play a lot of football now.”

Before transferring to Jackson State, Morgan had limited starts at quarterback as a true freshman at Syracuse University in the 2020 season. He became the seventh true freshman in school history to start a game at quarterback, completing 32 of 50 passes for 285 yards in six games. He achieved a 64% completion rate, throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Morgan had a solid performance for the Tigers last season, ending with 842 yards and a 67% completion rate, going 83 of 123 passes with only one interception. He threw 10 touchdowns and rushed for 150 yards on 56 carries with six touchdowns. His standout game was against Arkansas Pine-Bluff, where he threw for a season-high 373 passing yards and five touchdowns, including a 70-yard pass.

Over the past two seasons, JSU has won 23 games and lost three. They clinched the SWAC championship in 2021 and 2022 but fell short of the championship game last season. The Tigers also played ULM in 2021 in Deion Sanders first full year with the program, losing 12-7.

University of Louisiana Monroe is favored to win Thursday's game with a -285 money-line on Fanduel. They ended the previous season with a 2-10 record, winning the first two games and then losing ten consecutive games. They aim to secure a victory against the FCS opponent to elevate their standing.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Monroe Stadium, with tickets priced as low as $10. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ or can be listened to on radio via KLIP 105.3 FM.