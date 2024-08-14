The NBA released its full schedule for the 2024 In-Season Tournament, and New York basketball fans will have one matchup circled on their calendars. The Brooklyn Nets will open the tournament, now known as The Emirates NBA Cup, against the New York Knicks on Nov. 15 at Madison Square Garden. Barring a matchup in the season's opening weeks, it will be the first meeting between the two teams since the Nets' stunning trade that sent Mikal Bridges to the Knicks.

The game will feature several intriguing storylines.

Shortly after news of the deal broke, SNY's Ian Begley reported that Bridges told Brooklyn he wanted to be traded to New York. The report also said the 27-year-old was prepared to leverage his way to the crosstown rival by telling other prospective trade partners that he only wanted to play for the Knicks. Another report from the New York Post's Brian Lewis said Bridges' desire for a Villanova reunion at Madison Square Garden had grown during the 2023-24 season.

Bridges denied these allegations on multiple occasions. Nets general manager Sean Marks also denied that Bridges requested a trade to New York, saying he took the deal because it was the best package to set up his organization long-term.

“I think it's been reported that Mikal wanted to leave or requested a trade. That could not be further from the truth,” Marks said. “I think that's just not in Mikal’s character. It's not who he is. And that definitely did not happen.”

“I think [this trade] sets us up on a very, very clear direction and pathway to continue to build this team with sustainable success, and that's that's the ultimate goal here… This was by far the best deal for our organization at this particular time.”

The Nov. 15 meeting between the Nets and Knicks will also be Bridges' first time playing against his former teammate Cam Johnson, barring another trade. The Phoenix Suns selected the pair of wings in the first round of back-to-back drafts in 2018 and 2019. Upon joining the Suns, Bridges and Johnson quickly earned the nickname “The Twins” due to their close friendship and similar roles.

Johnson spoke about the trade at the NBA Summer League. While he said he'll miss having Bridges as a teammate, he understands business trumps everything in the NBA.

“You just gotta understand that this is a business, and teams are gonna do what's in their best interest, and players will do what's in their best interest,” Johnson said of Bridges' departure. “My relationship [with Mikal] goes beyond basketball. It goes beyond a team. That's my brother for life and I wish him the best, that's all it comes down to. Except when he plays us.”

The Nov. 15 meeting will be one of four matchups between the Nets and Knicks next season. After Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn to nine straight wins over New York from 2021 to 2023, the Knicks have won the last six installments of the crosstown rivalry.