Cam Johnson has never played an NBA season without Mikal Bridges as a teammate. That will change in 2024-25, as the duo was abruptly split when the Brooklyn Nets shocked the NBA by trading Bridges to the New York Knicks.

After the Phoenix Suns selected the pair of wings in the first round of back-to-back drafts, they earned the nickname “The Twins.” Johnson was as surprised as everyone else to see Bridges move across the river.

“I got an ESPN alert. I probably learned after the trade [happened], I was probably one the last to know,” he said. “You just gotta understand that this is a business, and teams are gonna do what's in their best interest, and players will do what's in their best interest. Our relationship goes beyond basketball. It goes beyond a team. That's my brother for life and I wish him the best, that's all it comes down to. Except when he plays us.”

More Nets on the move?

Both players attended the NBA summer league this past weekend. Bridges arrived as a member of a bonafide contender, while Johnson is now an out-of-place veteran on a rebuilding team.

After signing a four-year, $94.5 million contract last summer, Johnson struggled in 2023-24 while battling injuries. Despite this, the 28-year-old's size (6-foot-8) and 3-point shooting (41 percent on 6.0 attempts per game over his last three seasons) are valued traits across the NBA.

League executives expect Nets general manager Sean Marks to explore trades for veterans such as Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Bojan Bogdanović, and Dennis Schroder. However, Johnson isn't packing his bags yet.

“Still trying to figure it out,” he said of his role moving forward. “I’m on the Brooklyn Nets right now. Dorian’s on the Brooklyn Nets right now. Cam [Thomas], [Trendon] Watford, we’re Nets right now, so that’s what we’re focused on is that group. And if something happens, then something happens. But that’s how we keep the main thing the main thing.”

“There’s plenty to work on in the meantime, plenty of things to focus on. So I’m having conversations with [head coach] Jordi [Fernandez] and them as if I’m fully 100 percent on the team all the way through. That’s where I want to be right now, and I’m cool with that.”

Brooklyn's roster uncertainty not weighing on Cam Johnson

Several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, and Orlando Magic, have been linked to Johnson in anticipation of a Nets fire sale. While, like Bridges, he could be on the move at any moment, the veteran forward insists his uncertain future is not taking a toll.

“It doesn't,” Johnson said. “I just figured I have enough to worry about on my end in trying to just be working on myself, working on my body working, on my game. Just taking that time in the offseason to get my mental right for another season, and then I'll just let whatever happens, happens.

“I think we have a pretty good group in Brooklyn that we can really start to grow something. We got a lot of talent in the building, watching these [Summer League] guys like Jalen [Wilson], Noah [Clowney], Dariq [Whitehead]. They're getting better and better every day. I worked out with Wat, CT and them, so I think we have pieces. If I'm staying in Brooklyn, then I'm all in, excited to play, excited to grow this group. That's where my head's at right now.”