Boston Celtics' franchise star Jayson Tatum knows all about the bright lights of playing on basketball's biggest stage. Already bringing another championship to the city of Boston, Tatum knows that another ring is next on the checklist if he wants to go down as one of the all-time greats. His signature sneaker, the Jordan Tatum 3, will see a new colorway release to honor the moments right before taking the court for the green and white.

The Jordan Tatum 3 first debuted in October 2024 following Jayson Tatum rocking a pair during the 2024 Paris Olympics for the first time. Ironically releasing in a “Welcome to the TD Garden” colorway, Tatum's next release will honor the “Tunnel Walk” he relishes in each time before hitting the famous parquet hardwood.

Each Jordan Tatum release has a special meaning behind it and he's honored his son, Deuce, with his own pair while paying homage to his hometown of St. Louis with others. We'll see another clean pair in the “Tunnel Walk” Jordan Tatum 3 that should make some appearances during the upcoming NBA Playoffs.

Jordan Tatum 3 “Tunnel Walk”

The “Tunnel Walk” colorway will arrive in a clean white/black/neutral grey color scheme, different from previous “Tunnel Walk” concepts from the Jordan Tatum 1. This shoe will feature the unique wave pattern in alternating white and grey, reminiscent of many of the basketball sneakers produced throughout the 1990's. The shoes are outlined in a black piping to match the black sockliner and tongue. Finally, we see hits of metallic gold on the Jordan Jumpman as well as Tatum's logo on the tongue.

The Jordan Tatum 3 “Tunnel Walk” is set to release during April 2025 with a hard date yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand. Official retailer images are available and the shoes are confirmed to come in GS sizing as well, all of which are positive signs for a release in the very near future.