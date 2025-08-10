One of the biggest question marks surrounding the 2025 Michigan football team is the wide receiver room. The Wolverines were abysmal offensively last season, and the inability to create explosive plays through the air was why. It’s hard to tell how much of the fault falls on the WRs as Michigan was far from having acceptable quarterback play, but that is why it’s a big question mark heading into the season.

The Michigan football team did make a big addition to the WR room this offseason by bringing in Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley. McCulley spent four seasons with the Hoosiers and had some successful years, and he is expected to be a major weapon this year for the Wolverines. He has been impressed with the WR room so far.

“I like that we have so many guys that that can go in there and make a play like, we've been rotating so much in practice because we have so many guys in the room,” McCulley said in an interview with MGoBlue TV. “It’s a lot of guys that go out there and just make a play, like I said, bring energy.”

Michigan also hired a new offensive coordinator this offseason. Chip Lindsey is now leading the offense, and he is known for having some explosive units. McCulley likes his style.

“He likes to throw the ball, and he's just a down to earth guy, like he's gonna keep it real with you,” he said.

The additions of Chip Lindsey and Donaven McCulley should pay dividends for the Michigan football team this season. Last year’s offensive product wasn’t close to meeting the standard, and that needs to change this season. The Wolverines will have a new quarterback as freshman Bryce Underwood should win the job, and he is expected to be a star. All of these changes should go a long way.