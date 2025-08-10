With the NFL season rapidly approaching, one of the biggest questions surrounding the Indianapolis Colts is the status of starting quarterback Anthony Richardson… and his pinky.

That's right, taking the field against the Baltimore Ravens in his preseason debut, Richardson found himself on the wrong side of a brutal David Ojabo pass rush, with the Penn State product violently dropping the do-it-all passer to the ground. Though Richardson was eventually able to get up, his future was put into question, with the Colts labeling his status “day to day” after having trouble putting a spin on the football.

Discussing the injury with reporters at training camp, Colts quarterbacks coach Cam Turner noted that while no player ever wants to get injured, this will hopefully serve as a good reminder for Richardson about what can do wrong on any given snap.

“We've gone over it, and he's hit it before. It's not something he's never hit in his life. But every play is a learning, you know, whether it's year two, year three, you know, whether it's Year 8,” Turner explained.

“You're learning from every single play, and you know, it's just a good reminder, no matter how, if it's a base install play that you have rules that you have to follow and you have responsibilities, and I think that's a good reminder.”

With Richardson out, the quarterback battle between the incumbent and Daniel Jones has been placed somewhat up in the air, with the team having to prepare for the worst-case scenario of only having one of the two starting-caliber quarterbacks available ahead of Week 1. While the team still has a few other options just in case, including rookie sixth-round pick Riley Leonard out of Notre Dame and second-year reserve Jason Bean, fans really want to see if Richardson can outplay Jones and become the guy long-term, which can't happen if he's on the sidelines.