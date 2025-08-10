Throughout the course of his career, no player is more synonymous with the New York Mets than Pete Alonso. The All-Star first baseman has been hitting home runs for the Mets for years, along with stars like Starling Marte and others. With a solo shot against Milwaukee Brewers starter Tobias Myers, Alonso finds himself sitting next to Daryl Strawberry in the record books.

Strawberry is one of the greatest Mets of all time and held the record for franchise home runs for decades. However, the former right fielder now has company in the record books. Unfortunately for him, Alonso's next home run will put him in second place. With more than 30 games left in the regular season, Alonso is likely to pass him before the end of 2025.

Alonso crushed a high fastball from Myers in the second inning of Saturday's game. The 252nd home run of the first baseman's career traveled clear over the center field wall. Even though New York was on the road, fans in attendance showed Alonso love as he rounded the bases.

Strawberry himself reached out to The New York Post to congratulate Alonso on his achievement, according to Mike Puma.

“Congratulations Pete. Let's go (blue heart and orange heart emoji),” Puma said.

Alonso's home run got things started for the Mets against the Brewers. Marte mimicked his teammate, putting up a solo shot of his own one inning later to tie the game at two runs apiece. Both home runs were impressive, but the significance of Alonso's will have fans remembering it for a while. At least, until he takes sole possession of first place with his next bomb.

Alonso's home run got the Mets started on a night where they need a win. Milwaukee got the biggest win of their season on Friday night when Blake Perkins threw Marte out at home to end things in the ninth inning. New York came out with a vengeance, led by their All-Star infielder.

Alonso's home run adds another to his historic total in a Mets uniform. The first baseman signed a two-year deal to stay in New York this offseason. After his 2025 season, he is worth every penny that he gets in free agency.

More New York Mets News
New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza (64) watches play during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
MLB Insider says Mets ‘should hire’ former All-Star for specific roleAlex House ·
Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Blake Perkins (16) celebrates with right fielder Sal Frelick (10) after throwing out the potential tying run at the plate in the ninth inning at American Family Field.
Pat Murphy gives Brewers ‘magical’ label amid insane hot streakMike Gianakos ·
The Beatles — John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr — playing a show as their iconic Shea Stadium concert will be honored by the New York Mets on August 15.
Mets’ reveal tribute to The Beatles’ iconic Shea Stadium concertAndrew Korpan ·
New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) reacts to striking out against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning at Citi Field.
Biggest concern Mets still have after 2025 MLB trade deadlineBrayden Haena ·
New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza (64) looks over the dugout railing before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
2 moves New York Mets must make after 2025 MLB trade deadlineColin Loughran ·
New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill (38) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning at Citi Field.
Mets rumors: Embattled rotation in line to get much-needed boost soonJackson Stone ·