Throughout the course of his career, no player is more synonymous with the New York Mets than Pete Alonso. The All-Star first baseman has been hitting home runs for the Mets for years, along with stars like Starling Marte and others. With a solo shot against Milwaukee Brewers starter Tobias Myers, Alonso finds himself sitting next to Daryl Strawberry in the record books.

Strawberry is one of the greatest Mets of all time and held the record for franchise home runs for decades. However, the former right fielder now has company in the record books. Unfortunately for him, Alonso's next home run will put him in second place. With more than 30 games left in the regular season, Alonso is likely to pass him before the end of 2025.

Alonso crushed a high fastball from Myers in the second inning of Saturday's game. The 252nd home run of the first baseman's career traveled clear over the center field wall. Even though New York was on the road, fans in attendance showed Alonso love as he rounded the bases.

"Darryl Strawberry, you've got some company!" Pete Alonso officially ties the Mets' all-time home run record and puts the Mets on the board first!🔥 pic.twitter.com/DnZMzUY6sn — SNY (@SNYtv) August 9, 2025

Strawberry himself reached out to The New York Post to congratulate Alonso on his achievement, according to Mike Puma.

“Congratulations Pete. Let's go (blue heart and orange heart emoji),” Puma said.

Alonso's home run got things started for the Mets against the Brewers. Marte mimicked his teammate, putting up a solo shot of his own one inning later to tie the game at two runs apiece. Both home runs were impressive, but the significance of Alonso's will have fans remembering it for a while. At least, until he takes sole possession of first place with his next bomb.

Alonso's home run got the Mets started on a night where they need a win. Milwaukee got the biggest win of their season on Friday night when Blake Perkins threw Marte out at home to end things in the ninth inning. New York came out with a vengeance, led by their All-Star infielder.

Alonso's home run adds another to his historic total in a Mets uniform. The first baseman signed a two-year deal to stay in New York this offseason. After his 2025 season, he is worth every penny that he gets in free agency.