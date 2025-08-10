The Baltimore Ravens boast one of the deeper running back rooms in the league, and they intend to keep it that way. A healthy offense is a top priority, especially for teams that reside in the often grueling AFC North Division. Unfortunately, Keaton Mitchell is dealing with a minor injury, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, following his impressive showing in Friday's 24-16 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts. Given his past health issues, the team is not taking any chances and is immediately bringing in a replacement option.

Baltimore is scooping up free agent RB Myles Gaskin, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The 28-year-old, who played sparingly for the Minnesota Vikings last season, worked out for the squad on Saturday. Since the Ravens do not seem keen on playing future Hall of Famer Derrick Henry or pass-catching back Justice Hill in preseason action, Gaskin could get a fair amount of work in next Saturday's matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys.

The 2019 seventh-round draft pick surely understands that the chances of him staying on the roster for the season opener are dependent on Mitchell's health, which means his working relationship with the Ravens could be temporary. However, he can still use this presumably brief tenure in Baltimore as a league-wide audition.

Gaskin proved himself capable early in his career with the Miami Dolphins, accumulating almost 1,000 yards from scrimmage during the 2020-21 season. The former Washington Huskies standout is unlikely to attain that production at this point, but maybe he can still offer viable contributions in an NFL backfield.

Baltimore feels confident in its current crop of ball-carriers, though. Henry astonishingly rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns in his age-30 campaign. Most running backs fail to dodge Father Time as long as the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year has, let alone perform at an elite level. The Ravens want to keep him fresh as possible and increase the likelihood of No. 22 enjoying another mind-boggling season.

Myles Gaskin will now play a role in that process. He will quickly try to learn the playbook and make the most out of this opportunity.