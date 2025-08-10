The WNBA season is well into its second half. While some teams have their spots in the postseason all but secured, other races are ongoing. The league kicked off Rivals Week on Saturday, feeding off that energy. The Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky started Rivals Week, which runs until August 17. Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers revealed what she thinks is the best rivalry in sports.

Bueckers and the Wings have three games during Rivals Week against teams with animosity towards them. While the Rookie of the Year favorite has dominated for the majority of the season, this week gives her a chance to put her critics to bed. For example, a commanding performance against Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, and the Washington Mystics could end the ROTY conversation.

Before things got started, Bueckers and other stars around the WNBA gave their thoughts on rivalries. According to Bueckers, sports' best rivalry is between two colleges.

From college classics to pro showdowns 👀 We asked the players to name their favorite rivalries of all time before they step into their own. WNBA Rivals Week presented by @Ally tips off at 8pm/ET on CBS. Don’t miss it. pic.twitter.com/ZLdyl215r8 — WNBA (@WNBA) August 9, 2025

“Probably Duke-UNC in basketball,” Bueckers said about her favorite sports rivalry. “Not Notre Dame-UConn.”

Bueckers did not participate in any games between Duke and UNC while she was in college. However, she is one of many basketball fans that enjoy their matchups each season. While she could have answered Notre Dame-UConn, the rookie might have decided to play it safe. Bueckers' Wings co-star, Arike Ogunbowale, gave her a hard time over the rivalry before the season.

Regardless of what players think the best rivalries in sports are, the WNBA hopes that new ones are created this week. The Wings face the Mystics, Fever, and Las Vegas Aces throughout the week in three intriguing matchups. However, games like the one between Indiana and Chicago take center stage.

Rivals Week is another innovation by the WNBA to bring more excitement to the game. The league hopes that they can drive more viewers to the league and increase its popularity. Star performances from Bueckers and others could make the week a huge success. Who knows? Maybe by the end of the week, the rookie believes that the best rivalry in sports involves her team.