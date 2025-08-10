Last year’s Michigan football team was an interesting one. The Wolverines had one of the best defenses in the country, but they also had one of the worst offenses in the country. The defense won them some big games, but with an offense that bad, it was impossible to be a true contender. Michigan knew coming into the offseason that major changes needed to be made, and it sounds like that has happened.

The biggest issue with the Michigan football offense last season was that the team didn’t have a quarterback. The Wolverines cycled through three guys, and none were even close to meeting the standard. True freshman Bryce Underwood is expected to start for Michigan this year, and it sounds like the passing game is doing much better.

“It wasn't like this last year. We weren't slinging the ball,” Michigan RB Jordan Marshall said, according to an article from 247Sports. “We weren't. And to see the explosive plays that not only the running backs are having, but the receivers, how much energy we have when somebody else is making plays — that's when you know you have a good team is when you're unselfish, and that's my favorite part about this team is it's an unselfish offense.”

The goal for Michigan every year is to win every game and win the national championship. The Wolverines did it in 2023, and that is now the standard. Jordan Marshall thinks that the team will be a contender this season.

“It's a totally different team than I saw last year and it just makes me so happy to be here and be in this spot because I really, truly think that we're going to compete for a national championship this year,” he said.

Michigan football fans are feeling the hype surrounding the team going into this season, and they can’t wait to see the Wolverines put it all together on the field. Michigan will open the season on August 30th at home against New Mexico.