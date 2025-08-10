The upcoming 2025 NFL season will mark the first time in six years that the Giants won't have Daniel Jones playing in the opener. Their new quarterback unit starred in Saturday's 34-25 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the preseason opener.

Jones represented the Giants for six years from 2019 to 2024, being the full-time starter throughout that span. After the team released him midway through last season, he ended his stint with 1,437 completions for 14,582 yards and 70 touchdowns after 70 games. He now plays for the Indianapolis Colts, signing a one-year contract this offseason.

It didn't take long for Giants fans to react to their first opener without seeing Jones start. Apparently, they were positive about it, considering they went 24-44-1 in his 69 starts. Here are some of their reactions.

“First Giants opener with no Daniel Jones on my team,” one fan said with a celebration video.

“We got Giants football without Daniel Jones for the first time in 6 years,” another remarked with a Clemson Tigers football video.

“First Giants gameday in six years without Daniel Jones on the roster,” one commented with a wrestling clip.

“Jaxson Dart our Franchise QB. Abdul Carter is HIM. Defense gonna be scary. Daniel Jones is off my team. Giants football is back,” a fan declared.

How Giants played against Bills

It's clear that New York fans have moved on from Daniel Jones. This happened after they got a solid introduction from the Giants' new quarterback unit, taking down the Bills on the road.

Russell Wilson started the game as he completed six of his seven passes for 28 yards in the first quarter. Jameis Winston came in the following period, getting seven completions for 62 yards and a touchdown. Returning quarterback Tommy DeVito and rookie Jaxson Dart played the entire second half, combining for 22 completions for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

New York's receiving corps had a bigger presence than the run game. They pulled off 35 receptions for 317 yards and three touchdowns. Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Jonathan Ward and Gunner Olszewski were the receivers to get the touchdown passes.

The Giants will progress through the remainder of their preseason slate. They face the New York Jets on Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. ET and New England Patriots on Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.