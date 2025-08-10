The Jacksonville Jaguars added a gem to their receiving core when they drafted Brian Thomas Jr.. The wideout had an exceptional rookie season. The Jaguars doubled down on getting Trevor Lawrence options on the outside. Jacksonville drafted two-way star Travis Hunter at the top of the NFL Draft and got their first look at him on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The connection between Hunter and Lawrence is one that Jaguars fans hope will lead them back into contention. Both young stars connected on the Jaguars' first preseason possession against the Steelers. Lawrence hit Hunter on a hitch route for a short gain.

Despite the ho-hum play being their first pitch and catch, Jaguars fans are pumped about the pairing. They took to social media to share their thoughts on the duo and their expectations this season.

“Lawrence is going to have fun with him,” one fan commented.

“First of many,” said another.

“This kid is going to be really good!” one fan said about Hunter.

“Travis is huntiiiing,” commented another.

“Keep an eye on this kid,” one fan warned.

Lawrence is excited to add another young star to his receiving corps. Despite the hype surrounding the team, this year is a make-or-break campaign for the Jaguars' quarterback. The former No. 1 pick has received a lot of criticism over the past two seasons for falling short of expectations. With weapons like Hunter and Thomas Jr. at his disposal, Lawrence is out of excuses.

Hunter's first catch came on offense, but the two-way player expects to play both receiver and corner this season. Jacksonville said the team plans to use him more as a receiver, though. Regardless, Hunter will do something this season the league hasn't seen since his former college coach, Deion Sanders.

Hunter is one of the favorites to win Rookie of the Year this season. He and Lawrence have a few preseason games to build chemistry before embarking on an important season for both players.

