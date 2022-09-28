The NFL International Series is upon us, so it is time for some Minnesota Vikings Week 4 bold predictions. The Vikings and New Orleans Saints will meet in London on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Minnesota currently finds itself tied at the top of the NFC North with a record of 2-1. Last week, the Vikings defeated the Detroit Lions at home on a last-minute touchdown after starting the fourth quarter down by 10. With 0:45 remaining in the game clock, Kirk Cousins found K.J. Osborn for a 28-yard score to get the win.

Now, Minnesota will be facing a 1-2 Saints squad that’s coming off two straight losses. In Week 3, New Orleans lost to the Carolina Panthers, a team that had been on a nine-game losing streak.

The Vikings and Saints are in very distinct situations. But still, a game on a neutral site should be full of surprises. With that being said, here are three bold predictions for Minnesota as they face New Orleans in London.

3. Kirk Cousins throws for 250+ yards, two touchdowns

A three-time Pro Bowler, Kirk Cousins is trying to carve his name as one of the top quarterbacks in the league. However, the failure to make it to the postseason in recent years plays against him.

So far in 2022, Cousins has completed 62.2% of his passes for 758 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions. But for Week 4, he will have a tough challenge. The Saints place first in the league in pass defense, allowing just a 54.4% completion rate. That includes a game versus Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where the star quarterback completed just 18 of his 34 attempts for 190 yards and one touchdown.

Out of the three games played this season, Cousins registered at least 250 passing yards and two touchdowns twice. Even if New Orleans’ passing defense is one of the team’s bright spots, he has already shown he can play in difficult moments. Because of that, fans can expect Cousins to once again hit those numbers on Sunday.

2. Justin Jefferson bounces back, records 100+ receiving yards and at least one touchdown

Despite playing 100% of the offensive snaps, Justin Jefferson had one of his worst games this past week. He was targeted six times, catching three of them for only 14 yards and no scores. In the week before, Jefferson had only 48 yards on six receptions.

The wideout’s season was off to a great start with a stellar Week 1 performance. Against the Green Bay Packers, he caught nine of his 11 targets for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Since then, he has faced lockdown cornerbacks who have limited his participation.

Detroit’s Jeff Okudah and Philadelphia’s Darius Slay had the task to guard Jefferson, and both did their jobs. Additionally, the Vikings star had to face doubles and sometimes even triple-team coverages. In London, he will once again play against a tough corner in Marshon Lattimore. The defensive back is a four-time Pro Bowler and one of the best in his position in the league.

Still, Jefferson is likely eager to bounce back. After two down games, he should be as motivated as ever to show that his Week 1 performance was the rule, not the exception. Cousins should go for Jefferson more, even with Lattimore all over him. The wide receiver should finish the day with at least 100 yards and a score.

1. Vikings win by one possession

With the game being at a neutral site, it is difficult to say how the fans will play a role on Sunday. Because of that, it could be very difficult to see a team dominating the other.

Momentum should be the key to a Minnesota victory. A big comeback win over the Lions last week is likely great fuel for this trip. On the other hand, the two consecutive losses by the Saints should have the opposite effect. New Orleans is in desperate need of a win, but the poor showing against the Panthers was very troubling, especially as Jameis Winston deals with injury problems.

All things considered, this should still be a very close game. As of Wednesday morning, FanDuel has Minnesota as the favorite to win the contest. However, the spread is just -3. If that indicates something, the game is still wide open, and it will likely only be decided by the final possessions.

Based on what both teams have shown in 2022, the Vikings should still come out with the win, but the Saints will certainly put up a fight. This should be a one-score game at most, with either Minnesota making a field goal with under a minute to go or the defense stopping Jameis Winston and company in an attempt to score the game-winning touchdown.