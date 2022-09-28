Saints’ Taysom Hill practice usage is bad sign for Jameis Winston vs. Vikings

The New Orleans Saints have lost two in a row and their offense has looked abysmal, to say the least, scoring just 24 points during that span. With Jameis Winston battling a back and ankle injury, it appears the team is prepared to make a change at quarterback.

Per Jeff Duncan, Taysom Hill took reps at QB on Wednesday, with Winston not practicing at all. Andy Dalton looks like he could potentially get a start in Week 4.

“Looks like the Saints are preparing in case they have to make a change at quarterback. Jameis Winston was not at practice today. Andy Dalton took first-team reps at QB, with Taysom Hill receiving reps as a reserve QB. This is different than past weeks.”

Winston is just absolutely banged up. It’s clear he’s not at 100%, even though he still threw for 353 yards on Sunday. But, he was picked off twice. Dalton hasn’t played at all this season yet, but it’s well known he’s a seasoned veteran who is capable of stepping in. Hill meanwhile, has featured strictly at tight end so far.

The Saints are currently practicing in London ahead of their game in the UK against the Minnesota Vikings. Giving Winston a week to rest and recover is probably a good idea. It’s very clear he’s playing through significant pain. Nothing would be worse than him missing another full campaign by making the injuries more serious. Dennis Allen said however that he expects Winston be at practice on Thursday:

Dennis Allen: Jameis was more rest, trying to make sure he's healthy. I anticipate he'll be at practice tomorrow — John DeShazier (@JohnDeShazier) September 28, 2022

Whether it’s Dalton or Winston who plays, hopefully, they can lead the Saints to a much-needed win over the Vikings.