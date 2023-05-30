A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

College football fans are all over Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz on Twitter after he made a tone-deaf comment about players making NIL money. The Missouri football sideline boss tried to make a contrast between college players earning dollars off NIL deals and his brother-in-law who’s in the medical field.

“Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz says college players, thru NIL, are making more money than his brother-in-law, who is a pediatrician. ‘He saves lives.'”

Drinkwitz might want to take that one back, but there’s just no escaping for him now from Twitter’s wrath, with many pointing out the fact that he’s the one making a ton of money despite the subpar performance of Missouri football.

“Eli Drinkwitz makes $6 million per year and has never had more than six wins so,” posted Twitter user @janecoaston.

“Buddy, you make $6 million to be a replacement level head coach. Sometimes it’s best to just shut up,” said @DanWolken.

Another user (@thejasonkirk) also chimed in: “There have been so many quotes like this over the years, I’m starting to think coaches don’t know their salaries are public”

Missouri football hired Drinkwitz in 2019 to be the program’s head coach and as a replacement for Barry Odom. Since then, the Tigers have yet to finish a season with more than six wins. In his first year with Missouri football, Drinkwitz steered the Tigers to just a 5-5 finish in 2019. The following year, Mizzou went 6-7 — the same record the Tigers had in the 2022 college football season.

For what it’s worth, Missouri has 19 commits for the 2023 season, including five four-stars.