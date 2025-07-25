The Atlantic Coast Conference comes with no shortage of high scrutiny for 2025. And not just limited to Bill Belichick arriving to North Carolina. The ACC brings one of the deeper secondary units across the nation.

Does the eight-time Super Bowl winner boast one of the nation's top defensive back units? He does have intriguing talent to work with in Chapel Hill.

But rival Duke will make a case for top DB crew. Miami also reloaded with college football transfer portal addition Xavier Lucas. Which occurred in high-profile fashion for both the Hurricanes and Wisconsin. Boston College made its own waves last season by nabbing 17 interceptions. Even last year's ACC newcomer Cal showed its DBs were built for the rebuilt league. Yet lost top interception king Nohl Williams to the NFL Draft.

Five secondaries comprise the best out of the conference. Here are the ones to watch.

5. North Carolina

Yes indeed, Belichick inherits a major strength here via the Mack Brown regime.

The Tar Heels welcome back three key DBs from 2024. Kaleb Cost brings versatility as a safety/cornerback but will hold down nickelback duties in this 3-3-5 look. The new UNC head coach should love his field intelligence, physical nature and instincts.

Marcus Allen holds down one cornerback spot in his return to Chapel Hill. Will Hardy grabbed one interception and forced a fumble last season. Belichick adds pivotal transfers too here in Thaddeus Dixon (Washington) and Gavin Gibson (East Carolina). UNC ranks No. 5, but will make a case for the top throughout the season.

4. Clemson

How they adjust to new defensive coordinator Tom Allen is up in the air. Dabo Swinney pulled off the massive coordinator hire after the College Football Playoffs. Yet the former Indiana head coach and Penn State defensive coordinator Allen has a stout tandem here.

The CB spot is solidified with Avieon Terrell and Ashton Hampton. Both picked off two passes apiece and combined for 17 pass breakups — with Terrell swatting a team-best 12.

Jeadyn Lukus and Khalil Barnes sprinkle in additional experience on the backend at Death Valley. The former broke up seven passes and delivered two tackles for a loss. The latter finished behind the NFL bound R.J. Mickens with 36 solo stops.

3. SMU

Scott Symons rose as one of the top defensive coordinators in the conference. SMU tied for second among ACC teams by snatching 16 picks under his coaching.

Ahmaad Moses and Isaiah Nwokobia form an imposing safety tandem. Both combined for 13 pass deflections and six interceptions. Cornerback Deuce Harmon is back after tying for the lead with eight PBUs.

Those three return to lead the best scoring defense in the ACC. Freshmen William Nettles, Marcellus Barnes Jr. ad Javion Holiday fuel intrigue for the future on the Hilltop.

2. Miami

Corey Hetherman turns this weakness into a strength in Coral Gables. The new defensive coordinator created a Minnesota DB crew that picked off 22 passes in 2024.

Lucas he knows well from his Big Ten days. But the ‘Canes won't just lean on the intriguing newcomer. OJ Frederique Jr. denied seven throws his side last season. He didn't allow a completion over 15 yards his side either as a true freshman.

Sophomores Ethan O'Connor and Damari Brown join the impact 2024 CB in leading Miami's future. Four-star additions Chris Ewald Jr. and Bryce Fitzgerald solidify this revamped secondary under Mario Cristobal.

1. Boston College

Four DBs return to a unit that grabbed 17 picks.

Strong safety KP Price tallied 85 tackles and became the sledgehammer of the crew with his hard hits. Free safety Carter Davis snatched three interceptions as the ball-hawk of the safety room.

Max Tucker and Amari Jackson form an experienced CB unit. Then Omar Thornton rises as the fifth DB option during passing situations.

The Eagles are stacked — and feature three starters eligible to return for 2026 too.