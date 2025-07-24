The upcoming 2025 season will be the second of head coach Sherrone Moore's tenure in charge of the Michigan football program. The Wolverines are looking to improve on their 8-5 mark in 2024. Their offense had way too many questions last season, something that Moore and his staff are looking to fix this season. Moore talked about his team's mantra at Big Ten Media Days, something that was shared by SI's Jerred Johnson.

“The 2025 mantra is “Team over Me,” wrote Johnson on Thursday. “Moore stressed that in the new era of revenue sharing and NIL dollars, and presumably ease of transferring, the old Bo Schembechler mantra of “The Team, The Team, The Team” is more important now than ever.”

It's appropriate mantra for the 2023 College Football Playoff champions. Shortly after their national title win, the Michigan football team was gutted due to the graduation of many players. Furthermore, head coach Jim Harbaugh left to return to the NFL, leaving Moore to pick up the pieces. 2024 might have been up and down, but the hope is that 2025′ “Team over Me” mantra helps the Wolverines reach back to heights they previously attained.

Michigan football prepares for year two of Sherrone Moore era

The offense's turnaround will hopefully be keyed by two new faces: five-star freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. Underwood flipped his recruitment to stay in-state and go play for the Michigan football team. Lindsey takes over an offense that was often lifeless at times last season. With the team of them in place, it's safe to say that Moore and the rest of the Michigan football brass thinks the unit will improve in 2025.

If they do, then they will have improved on last year's effort. For a team looking to stake their claim back in the postseason hunt, it is imperative that all of these new pieces work together in cohesion. If so, then brighter days lay ahead for Moore, Underwood and the rest of the Michigan football program. For the rest of an expanded Big Ten, that could be a big problem for the Wolverines' rivals.