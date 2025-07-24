The Big 12 Conference is deep on the air attack side of things for 2025. Wide receiver is a loaded group there in the Big 12. Running back play, however, took huge hits during the offseason thanks to the NFL Draft.

Cam Skattebo won't truck defenses this year for Arizona State, as he's off to the New York Giants. RJ Harvey and Tahj Brooks are toting the rock in the league as well. Leaving behind openings for RB1 at UCF and Texas Tech, respectively. Even the conference's fourth-leading rusher DJ Giddens (Kansas State) is taking in his first training camp right now. Devin Neal (Kansas) bounced too.

All five leading rushers of 2024 have left. Leaving fans to believe RB isn't deep enough in this conference.

But one 1,000-yard rusher returns. Plus you have a seven-touchdown option who looks ready to ascend under a head coach known for pounding the rock.

The conference still brings backfield intrigue. Enough to comprise this top five list ahead of the '25 season.

5. Quinten Joyner, Texas Tech

Our list starts with the newcomer. Quinten Joyner arrives to Lubbock as a prized college football transfer portal addition via USC. Joyner surfaced as one of 15 portal additions for the Red Raiders this offseason.

Joyner flashed when called upon by former Big 12 head coach Lincoln Riley. The Austin native averaged 7.6 yards per carry in 2024.

But with Brooks off to the Cincinnati Bengals, Joyner rises as the favorite for starting RB for the Red Raiders.

4. L.J. Martin, BYU

The big 6-foot-2, 225-pounder raised his game another notch in '24.

Martin improved his totals across the board. Racking up 137 carries, 718 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. He also delivered a quartet of two-touchdown games — including against Colorado in the Alamo Bowl.

Martin looks ready for the next step: Hitting 1,000 rushing yards in Provo.

3. Carson Hansen, Iowa State

Hansen holds this title in Ames. He scored the most touchdowns among the returning Big 12 RBs with 13.

But he exploded in the Pop Tarts Bowl with future first overall pick Cam Ward on the other side. Hansen delivered three trips to the end zone against Miami in the 42-41 shootout victory.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder is a touchdown machine for head coach Matt Campbell. He produced five games of scoring two or three TDs. He'll threaten the conference's rushing title this fall, or touchdowns title too.

2. Jaheim White, West Virginia

Now we get to who'll benefit the most under new leadership. The back-to-back 800-yard talent White looks ready to break out under his new coach — albeit a familiar face in Morgantown.

Rich Rodriguez is back at WVU. He's known to masterfully put together stout backfield play. And he's thrived with small backs before. Steve Slaton comes to mind here.

The 5-foot-7 White will benefit from the spacing Rodriguez's run-oriented spread attack brings. Like Hansen, White is another contender for top Big 12 rusher. But the No. 1 is the heavy favorite to claim that honor.

1. Bryson Washington, Baylor

Washington placed seventh in the conference with 1,028 yards. Higher numbers are imminent in Waco.

The 6-foot, 203-pounder compiled five 100-yard games under Dave Aranda. He even scored four times in consecutive games against TCU and West Virginia — the latter contest watched him add a receiving score.

Washington delivered the best freshman campaign in Baylor football history. He could hear early draft chatter with a breakout 2025.