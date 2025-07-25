SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey took the latest shot in the ongoing SEC vs. Big Ten conference rivalry—and he did it with viral flair. After James Franklin referred to the SEC as “that other conference” during Big Ten Media Days, Sankey flipped the insult into a full-on troll job that lit up social media.

Sankey posted a custom graphic on X (formerly known as Twitter) that mimicked the SEC’s logo—but with a twist. The letters now read “TOC,” short for “That Other Conference,” in the conference’s signature navy and gold colors.

The Commissioner didn’t mince words in the post, either. He kept it simple, writing the following caption with the graphic attached.

“Greetings from That Other Conference.”

This response came just days after Franklin, the head coach at Penn State and former coach of the Vanderbilt Commodores, offered sharp commentary on the SEC’s approach to media during conference meetings. His initial comments were covered by AL.com’s Mark Heim, where Franklin critiqued the SEC's strategy to dominate offseason headlines.

“I think that other conference, when they have their meetings, there is essentially a press conference every single day at the end of the meetings. It keeps people talking about that conference at a time in the year and it makes them relevant.”

The head coach also complained about the Big Ten’s decision to hold media days in Las Vegas, suggesting that costs prevented many beat reporters from attending and diminished the event’s visibility.

“A lot of our beat writers did not come to this because they couldn’t afford to get out here. I walk around the lobby, and I don’t see any signage. I don’t see anything for the Big Ten.”

Sankey’s sarcastic rebrand of the SEC logo into “TOC” quickly went viral, drawing laughs, praise, and even criticism. Some college football fans and SEC enthusiasts applauded his sharp wit, while others questioned whether it was childish or not.

Still, the timing and simplicity of the commissioner’s post struck a chord. It emphasized the SEC’s ability to command offseason attention—and reminded everyone why the league remains dominant in both branding and results.

This isn’t just offseason banter. The back-and-forth comes as both conferences continue to position themselves for control of the expanded College Football Playoff structure. The SEC has added powerhouses like Texas and Oklahoma, while the Big Ten countered with USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington.

Sankey rarely engages in public feuds, which makes his post even more impactful. In just five words and one graphic, the commissioner reminded everyone why his league owns the spotlight, whether it’s the middle of summer or the heart of the season.