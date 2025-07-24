In-state rivalries are always entertaining. It's no different for Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks whenever they face the Oregon State Beavers.

Lanning is entering his fourth year as the Ducks' head coach. He has provided tremendous success to the program, transforming them into a powerhouse in the Pac-12 and Big Ten.

He took part in an interview with On3, going over the team's rivalry against Oregon State. The schools have faced each other 128 times, including every year since 1945. The Ducks lead the all-time series 68-51-10 over the Beavers. They will play against each other again this season on Sept. 20.

“I’m all for it,” Lanning said. “It’s a great rivalry. We want to continue playing it.”

“This game has been fun for us and our players. I know it means a lot to the fans and we’ve had some good battles with the Beavers the last few years.”

What lies ahead for Dan Lanning, Oregon

It's clear that Dan Lanning enjoys having the Oregon Ducks play their rivalry matchups against the Oregon State Beavers.

Even though the Ducks moved to the Big Ten, they still had a matchup against their in-state rivals. Oregon came out with a 49-14 blowout victory over Oregon State in 2024, as the Beavers last beat them in 2022.

Unfortunately, the rivalry will have a delay of a few years until 2029 because Oregon already completed their non-conference schedules for 2026, 2027 and 2028.

Lanning elevated the Ducks into national championship contender status this past season. Even in their inaugural season as a member of the Big Ten, they dominated with a 13-1 record, including a perfect 9-0 in conference play. They consistently ranked in the top five of the country, easily securing a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Despite winning the Big Ten Championship against Penn State, they were unable to carry that momentum in the quarterfinals of the CFP tournament. They lost 41-21 to the eventual champions Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.