Weeks before the start of the football season, Southern University has landed a record-setting running back that could improve its fortunes in the SWAC. Former LSU running back Trey Holly was spotted at the Jaguars' Tuesday practice, causing wide speculation that he had indeed joined the team. Southern University head coach Terrence Graves eventually confirmed his addition to the roster.

Former LSU running back Trey Holly (@DrippyTrey2 ) is now a Southern Jag. 📸: @FairbairnTV @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/KYBXfj4fcX — Chessa Bouche (@chessabouche) July 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

“He got enrolled in school, so we’re going to give him an opportunity to work out here,” Graves said. “He paid his way, he got admitted in school, and we’re going to give him an opportunity to be a part of this program.”

Landing Holly, a former four-star recruit, is a huge addition to a Jaguars team that is looking to reclaim their spot atop the SWAC West. Holly finished his career in high school as one of the most accomplished players in the history of Louisiana football.

Over five seasons, starting in eighth grade, he amassed 10,532 rushing yards, shattering the state’s all-time record. He totaled 160 touchdowns, with 146 coming on the ground. In his senior year, he ran for 2,694 yards and 38 touchdowns, guiding Union Parish to the LHSAA Division III title game. Across his career, he recorded 51 games with 100+ rushing yards and averaged an impressive 159.4 yards per game. His stellar high school career earned him the distinction as the fourth-best running back in the nation.

Holly played three games for LSU in 2023, recording 110 rushing yards and a touchdown. His time was cut short after a February 2024 arrest led to suspension. While the attempted second-degree murder charge was dropped, he still faces weapons-related charges.

Holley could be a great addition to the Jaguars' offense after the team lost former star RB Kendric Rhymes, who entered the transfer portal at the end of the season and committed to Tennessee State University. It will be interesting to see where Holley lands on the Jaguars' depth chart this fall.