One month ahead of the 2025 college football season, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore could not be higher on freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Moore said Underwood has “grown every single day” since joining the team in December 2024 at his Big 10 media day presser. The second-year head coach admitted that he is impressed with Underwood's work ethic and dedication before praising his parents for the way they raised him.

“I think he's grown every single day since he's been on campus,” Moore said. “He's been with us since December… He makes sure he attacks everything the best way. I literally just got off the phone with him, calling me and asking me what time he's got to be at the team meeting on Tuesday. He wants to make sure he's on time and doing everything right. He's a great teammate, great kid, great young man. Jay and Beverly, his parents, have done an outstanding job raising him, but I could say that for all our student-athletes at Michigan.”

Underwood is poised to become the first true freshman quarterback to start Week 1 at Michigan since Tate Forcier in 2009. The Wolverines also added former Fresno State starter Mikey Keene in the transfer portal, but all indications suggest the job is entirely within Underwood's grasp.

Michigan has high expectations for Bryce Underwood

With J.J. McCarthy departing for the 2024 NFL Draft, Michigan is coming off one of its worst passing seasons in recent history. The tide is expected to turn with Underwood, who has been one of the team's most-hyped recruits of all time since he flipped his commitment from LSU in November 2024.

Michigan endured a revolving door of subpar quarterbacks in 2024, flipping back-and-forth between Davis Warren, Alex Orji and Jack Tuttle. Warren led the way with just 1,199 passing yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions — an astonishing backstep from McCarthy's production. Warren is the only one of the three who is returning to the team, but is expected to miss the entire season with a torn ACL suffered in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Even if Warren was healthy, Underwood would still be the overwhelming favorite to lead the team out of the tunnel in Week 1. He already made history by signing a whopping $10 million NIL deal before even setting foot in Ann Arbor and is easily the most significant reason behind one of the most anticipated seasons in Michigan football history.