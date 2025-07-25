Nico Iamaleava is ready for the next chapter of his collegiate career in the football world. He is placing his mindset on winning with the UCLA Bruins, not about financials.

Iamaleava made noise this spring after leaving the Tennessee Volunteers for the Bruins. He moved on from Tennessee after his NIL dispute with the program during spring camp resulted in him entering the transfer portal.

The quarterback decided to set the record straight about his mindset this season with UCLA, per Brett McMurphy. While his time at Tennessee ended in drama, he looks to make sure that his next chapter starts with substance.

“I don't speak on money matters. I'm just here for ball & school,” Iamaleava said.

What's next for Nico Iamaleava, UCLA

Nico Iamaleava went further into his time with the Tennessee Volunteers, making it clear about why he left for the UCLA Bruins.

“My time to leave Tennessee was around the time that the reports (about NIL negotiations) came out,” added Iamaleava when speaking with reporters on the main stage at Big 10 Media Days. “Just false reports that made me not feel comfortable in the position I was in. But in the back of my head, I always wanted to come back home.”

“I hope every Tennessee fan understands that. It was really one of the hardest decisions that I've ever had to make. But I had to do what was best for me and my family. Ultimately, I wanted to come back home and be close to my family.”

Iamaleava started every game for the Volunteers in the 2024 season. He completed 334 passes for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also made 109 carries for 358 yards and three touchdowns.

He will look to bring success to a Bruins program that had a disappointing 2024 season. They went 5-7 that year, including a 3-6 display in their first season as a member of the Big Ten.